DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Haley Acosta was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Southeast Fourth Avenue, Thursday.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants

Acosta stands at about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, has brown hair with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Acosta’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

