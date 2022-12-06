DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

On Nov. 28, Anthony Robinson was last seen at around 5 p.m. in the area of 368 SW 11th St.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.

Robinson stands at about 5 feet, 6 inches tall weighs about 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Robinson’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP(4357

