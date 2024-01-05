DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Jeremiah Pope was last seen Wednesday at around 1:26 p.m., near 33 SW 6th Ave.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and brown slides.

Pope stands at about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

