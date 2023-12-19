WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl in Weston.

Jayde Billie was last seen at a Dunkin’, located at 2575 North Glades Circle, at around 3 p.m., Monday.

She was last seen wearing a Sagemont uniform, a black skirt and jacket.

Billie stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, has red/black hair and a nose ring.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

