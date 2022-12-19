DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Lanna Barretto was last seen in the 4000 block of Eastridge Drive at around 4 a.m., Saturday.

She was last seen wearing red shorts and a red jacket.

Barretto stands at about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 125 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Barretto’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

