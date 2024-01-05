LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Christopher Coppet was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 27, near the 3400 block of Northwest 35th Street.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black shorts.

Coppet stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has brown hair and black eyes.

According to Coppet’s family, he has a health condition and requires medication.

Anyone with information on Coppet’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-424 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox