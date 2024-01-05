LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

Christopher Coppet was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 27, near the 3400 block of Northwest 35th Street.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black shorts.

Coppet stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has brown hair and black eyes.

According to Coppet’s family, he has a health condition and requires medication.

Anyone with information on Coppet’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-424 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

