NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Nasheba Goring was last seen around 5 p.m. on Saturday near the 6200 block of Southwest 17th Street. She was wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Goring stands at about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Goring’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

