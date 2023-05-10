OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Cristobal Hernandez-Cruz was last seen on May 2, near the 800 block of E. Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, white and grey shorts, and blue Puma sneakers.

If you have any information you are urged to call Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-321-4268.

