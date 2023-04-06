LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies seek the public’s help in their search a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to detectives, Shanika Myrthill was last seen Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. near 30th Street and Northwest 50th Avenue.

Myrthill stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray T-shirt and black shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 954-764-HELP

