DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Jake Jenkinson was last seen at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday near the 500 block of Northwest First Terrace. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, lavender colored shorts and gray shoes.

He was also seen riding a blue beach cruiser bicycle.

Jenkinson stands at about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Jenkinson’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

