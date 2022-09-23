TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old.

Jeremiah Israel was last seen at his school, Rhema Word Christian Academy, at 2800 West Prospect Road, at around 12:30 p.m., Friday.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, with a school logo that features a lion, and blue shorts.

Israel stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 110 to 120 pounds and has blue braids in his hair.

Anyone with any information on Israel’s whereabouts should contact BSO Sgt. Bryan Tutler at 954-321-4681 or BSO’s non-emergency number, 954-764-HELP (4357).

