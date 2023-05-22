LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who went missing more than 40 years ago as a young child in Lauderhill.

Jason Townsend was last seen on May 20, 1980, when he was just three years old.

An age progression photo has been created to show what Townsend might look like as an adult.

Authorities said he vanished while his mother was at work in the care of one of her friends.

They suspect foul play was involved.

If you have any information call 1-888-356-4774 or your local police department.

