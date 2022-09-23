NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has a history of preying on women. When they don’t suspect someone is watching, that’s when he moves in to take pictures or video under their skirts and dresses.

Surveillance video at a Walmart at 7900 W. McNab Road on Sept. 9, captured the suspect, 30-year-old Ciano Brown, placing his cellphone under a woman’s dress and taking videos or pictures.

The woman, who wore a floral dress, was completely unaware as she was browsing in the cosmetic aisle.

Detectives know exactly who he is as Brown has been arrested before in Miami-Dade County for doing the same thing.

“According to detectives, a warrant has been issued for Brown’s arrest for one count of video voyeurism,” said BSO Spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis. “Surveillance video of the incident shows Brown slowly approaching a woman, he’s then seen bending down while the woman is browsing through the cosmetic aisle of the store, and reaching under her dress with a device. Detectives believe the device is a cell phone that he is using to videotape or take pictures of her undergarments.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

