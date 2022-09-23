NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who, they said, placed a cellphone underneath a woman’s dress at a Walmart in North Lauderdale, and investigators said he has a prior history of preying on women.

Surveillance video from the Walmart, located at 7900 W. McNab Road, captured the suspect, 30-year-old Ciano Brown, placing his cellphone under a woman’s dress and taking videos or pictures, Sept. 9.

“Surveillance video of the incident shows Brown slowly approaching a woman. He’s then seen bending down while the woman is browsing through the cosmetic aisle of the store and reaching under her dress with a device,” said BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis. “Detectives believe the device is a cellphone that he is using to videotape or take pictures of her undergarments.”

The woman, who wore a floral dress, appeared to be completely unaware.

Walmart customers who spoke with 7News on Friday were repulsed by Brown’s brazen actions.

“Gross and despicable, ridiculous,” said customer Nina Cadiente. “I mean, he should never be doing such a thing. Come on.”

This is nothing new for Brown, who, detectives said, has been arrested before in Miami-Dade County for the same act.

“According to detectives, a warrant has been issued for Brown’s arrest for one count of video voyeurism,” said St. Louis. “We understand that this is a sickening act, and we really are hoping that the public can help us locate this individual.”

“I’m hoping he’s caught. There’s no more law and order in this country. Something needs to change,” said Cadiente.

If you recognize Brown or have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

