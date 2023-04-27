LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man accused of using a stolen credit card.

According to investigators, the subject used the stolen card at the Shop and Save Food Mart in Lauderhill, April 7.

Detectives said the card belongs to a woman who was robbed an hour earlier in Tamarac.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

