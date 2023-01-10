NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of a creepy crime.

Deputies identified 27-year-old Lewis Phillips, who was caught on camera committing an act of voyeurism.

According to investigators, the incident happened on Dec. 17 inside a Family Dollar, located at 8076 W. McNab Road.

An adult female victim was shopping when she noticed Phillips following her in the store. He had a T-shirt wrapped around his head.

She later told detectives that he appeared to take pictures of her without her consent and then told Phillips to stop.

The victim continued to shop and stopped in line to pay for her items.

That’s when Phillips approached her from behind and placed a cellphone underneath her dress.

Noticing what Phillips was doing, the victim attempted to grab the phone from his hand.

A struggle between the two ensued, and the T-shirt wrapped around Phillips’ head fell off. He tried to get his phone back and walked out of the store.

The entire encounter was captured on video by the store’s surveillance camera.

“The victim acted in self-defense and tried to do what she could do to try to stop what was going on,” said BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis. “However, we would advice anyone who’s in that situation to contact their local law enforcement.”

If you have any information on this Phillips’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

