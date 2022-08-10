LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who dressed as a security guard and robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO, the incident took place on July 22 at a Mobile One store located at 3680 W. Oakland Park Blvd., at around 11:49 a.m.

Surveillance video showed the suspect arriving in a blue four-door sedan with plastic on the rooftop and damage to the hood.

The suspect was seen wearing a gray security guard uniform as he entered the cellphone store.

Before the robbery, the suspect was seen trying to sell his phone to an employee and then stated that he was interested in buying a new phone instead.

Once the employee opened the shelf door where phones for sale are displayed, detectives said, the suspect took out his handgun and pointed it at the victim’s face.

The suspect then took out a gray bag and demanded the employee place the phones inside it, according to deputies. He was later seen fleeing the scene in his vehicle, taking around $7,000 worth of phones.

If you have any information on this robbery, contact detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

