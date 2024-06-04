DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for an 83-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Dania Beach.

According to BSO, Kathleen Zulla was last seen in the 400 block of Southeast 10th Street at around 11:40 a.m., Tuesday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 1 inch, weighing around 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and black pants.

Zulla was last seen driving a black/grey 2012 Chevy Camaro with Florida tag Y85XHC.

Detectives said that according to her family, Zulla has memory lapses and is on medication for medical issues.

Anyone with information on Zulla’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

