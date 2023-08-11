POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 58-year-old man who has been missing from Pompano Beach since March.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Noris Deleon was last seen on the 1500 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue, at around 4 p.m., on March 23.

Deleon stands about 6 feet tall, weighs around 220 pounds, has brown/gray hair, brown eyes and a scar on his forehead.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, green pants and blue sandals.

According to his family, Deleon experiences mental illness.

Officials urge anyone with information on Deleon’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

