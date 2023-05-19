LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 56-year-old man.

John Moore Jr was last seen at around 1 p.m., at the Henderson Behavioral Health Facility, located at 4720 N. State Road 7, Friday.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray pants.

Moore stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to detectives, employees at the Henderson Behavioral Health Cacility stated Moore experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on Moore’s whereabouts is urged contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP(4357).

