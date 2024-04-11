LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 39-year-old man who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO, Lester Frank Harrison was last seen around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, in the 3700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

He is described as standing at 6 feet tall, weighing around 300 pounds, and has black hair and green eyes.

BSO said that according to the person who reported Harrison missing, Harrison experiences mental illness and requires medication.

Anyone with information on Harrison’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

