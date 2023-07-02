Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to the he Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 35-year-old Roberto Funes-Solis was last seen at the airport at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

He stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes and a black hat.

Officials urge anyone with information on Funes-Solis’ whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).