The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 35-year-old man.

According to detectives, Roberto Funes-Solis was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Friday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

He stands at about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Funes-Solis has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, grey shoes and a black hat.

Anyone with information on Funes-Solis’ whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).