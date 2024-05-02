POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 33-year-old man who was last seen in Pompano Beach.

According to BSO, Cory Gregory Morse was last seen near the 200 block of South Ocean Boulevard at around 4 p.m., Saturday.

Morse is described as standing at 6 feet tall, weighing around 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a New England Patriots logo tattoo on his arm and the word “Wreck” tattooed on his back.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

