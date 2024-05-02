POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 33-year-old man who was last seen in Pompano Beach.

According to BSO, Cory Gregory Morse was last seen near the 200 block of South Ocean Boulevard at around 4 p.m., Saturday.

Morse is described as standing at 6 feet tall, weighing around 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a New England Patriots logo tattoo on his arm and the word “Wreck” tattooed on his back. 

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox