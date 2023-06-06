HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a hefty heist in Hollywood Monday night at a liquor store when three women gathered up all the booze that they could hold as they headed for the door.

The trio were caught on camera stealing spirits, but they were not just any spirits, Sweeney’s Liquor store, on State Road 7, is a high-end liquor store.

“Robbed as much as they could grab and they took off, and it was all expensive bottles, of course,” said Paul Moutsatsos owner of Sweeney’s Liquor Store.

These women entered this liquor store and they knew right where they were heading for.

“One of them had three bottles with her, three or four bottles with here, and the other one grabbed some more bottles, and then the third one as well grabbed some more bottles from the counter, and then they ran out,” said Moutsatsos.

Moutsatsos said he lost about $1,500 in a matter of minutes.

“We lose the money, we lose the profit, we lose everything and there is no getting that money back,” said Moutsatsos.

Police officials arrived moments later.

An investigation is now underway.

“It seemed like they knew what they were doing, it seemed like it wasn’t the first time doing it, that’s for sure,” said Moutsatsos.

Moutsatsos just wants these women with top-dollar taste and a budget of zero off the streets before they strike again.

“It’s a disgrace you shouldn’t do that and there are always ways of getting help no matter who you are,” Moutsatsos said.

Moutsatsos said in the future he may extend the bar area out, so that in order to purchase the expensive liquor, people will need help from the clerk on duty.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

