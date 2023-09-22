LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several suspects are on the run after being accused of robbing a man at an ATM.

7Skyforce hovered over the robbery attempt at a Bank of America ATM in Lauderdale Lakes, Friday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, gathered outside the scene where, they said, three individuals tried to rob a man in the parking lot after he took out money.

According to deputies, all three suspects took off when something went wrong.

The search for the trio continues.

