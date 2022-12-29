NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot.

According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.

The suspects were then seen walking out the store with the stolen power tools.

Detectives said that at no point did the men attempt to pay for the tools before leaving the Home Depot.

About $2,800 in power tools were taken.

According to investigators, when the subjects made it outside, they placed the goods in a dark-colored four-door vehicle. There was also fourth person in the vehicle.

The vehicle was last seen exiting the shopping plaza on Southwest 12th Street and South SR 7.

Anyone with information on the theft or the thieves’ identities is asked to contact North Lauderdale District Detective Lisa Sokol at 954-720-2261 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

