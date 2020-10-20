BSO search for 3 crooks wanted for attempted break-ins in North Lauderdale, Tamarac

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are looking for a trio of crooks wanted for pulling off a crime caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows one of crooks in a gray hoodie walk up and knock on the door of a home on Southwest 12th Place and 83rd Avenue in North Lauderdale on Oct. 6.

Officials said later, he and his accomplices tried to smash through the back door but were unsuccessful.

Deputies said about 10 minutes before that, they tried to rob a home along Northwest 63rd Street and 74th Avenue in Tamarac.

They noticed the homeowner was there and took off.

If you know anything about these attempted break-ins, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

