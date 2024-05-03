TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old man who has been reported missing from Tamarac.

According to BSO, Shepard Yearwood was last seen on Monday, April 15, in the 8200 block of North University Drive.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 9 inches and weighing around 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo behind his right ear and on his face.

BSO said that, according to Yearwood’s family, he experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on Yearwood’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).



