DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was left sitting on blocks after thieves stole the car’s tires and rims.

After an unknown vehicle pulled up at a parking lot in Davie late Monday night, two thieves quickly stole all four tires from a black Honda.

“Its a clear video, it looks like it might even possibly be a stolen car,” the victim said.

Surveillance video captured the unknown car immediately going towards the 2019 Honda Accord.

“It appeared that two people, they did it under probably five minutes,” the woman said. “One of them almost looked like a woman, but it was two people. They backed up very slick about it.”

The thieves were so slick and quite brazen, that a resident was seen walking by while the crooks parked, placed a jack under the Honda and stole the car’s tires within minutes.

The tire’s bolts were left behind.

“It was at 1:46 in the morning, they were gone by 1:52,” said the woman.

The resident did not want to be identified, but said the theft has put them back. She now wants these thieves caught.

“Extremely upset, I feel violated,” she said. “I feel like somebody came into my home and stole something. I feel violated. We go to work and work hard every day. People are just scum. They should go get jobs like we have. It’s pretty messed up.”

The residents called police and believe the tire thieves also hit up another car nearby.

Now, they’re hoping that the surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

“I already called the insurance company, I’m waiting for an adjuster to call me back,” the resident said. “It’s definitely going to cost some money, of course, because we have to pay our deductible, so it’s an inconvenience, it’s money loss, work loss. I know it will get resolved. I’m not quite sure how, it’s a huge setback, it’s devastating. Thank God no one was hurt.”

According to authorities, the two thieves hit up two cars overnight.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

