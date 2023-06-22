TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Jenee Richardson was last seen near the 8500 block of Hampton Hills Boulevard, at around 7:30 p.m., June 13.

Richardson stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 145 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

