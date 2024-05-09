POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Pompano Beach since April.

According to BSO, Yuridia Valle Gomez was last seen near the 100 block of Southwest Eighth Street at around 11 a.m. on April 19.

She is described as standing at 5 feet 8 inches, weighing around 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, black shorts and black Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

