WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in West Park.

According to BSO, Adriana Librun was last seen near the 3900 block of Southwest 34th Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2.

She is described as standing at 5 feet tall, weighing around 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Librun’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

