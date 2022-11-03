TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jessica Reyes was last seen near the 6700 block of Northwest 57th Street, Tuesday.

She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

According to her family, Reyes suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with any information on Reyes’ whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Missing Persons Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

