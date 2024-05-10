SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Sunrise.

According to BSO, Shanoya Nicholson lives in Tamarac and was last seen at Piper High School, located near the 8000 block of Northwest 44th Street at around 11:30 a.m., Friday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet 1 inches, weighing around 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue tights.

BSO said that according to her family, she experiences depression.

Anyone with information on Nicholson’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.