LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a barricaded person in Lauderdale Lakes.

Authorities attempted to talk someone out of a vehicle along the 4600 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard around noon after a short police pursuit ended in a crash. Moments later, police arrested the subject.

Officials said the person was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, but his injuries are unknown.

As a result of the incident, deputies blocked off the road as they investigate the situation to make sure no other person fled from the car.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

