NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — An investigation led to the arrest of a Broward Sheriff’s Office reserve deputy.

Authorities charged Joshua Passman on Thursday with grand theft, forgery and obtaining property through fraud.

Investigators said his arrest was the result of a joint criminal investigation with the FBI Public Corruption Squad and the Department of Justice.

After an administrative review, Passman’s deputy status was terminated that same day.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.