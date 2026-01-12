WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities said a report of a possible attempted kidnapping of a girl near a school in Weston that drew concern from parents and area residents turned out to be unfounded.

According to the City of Weston, the Broward Sheriff’s Office received a call about the incident, which took place along the 1500 block of Sagemont Way, near Bonaventure Boulevard, shortly before 7 a.m. on Monday.

Deputies and BSO’s Special Victim’s Unit detectives responded to the scene shortly after.

7Skyforce hovered above several BSO cruisers parked near the campus of Sagemont Preparatory School along Sagemont Way.

Detectives said the initial report came as a male subject, who was masked and wearing a hoodie, approaching the girl while behind the wheel of a dark blue minivan, possibly Honda or Hyundai, and attempted to snatch her.

Deputies were seen sweeping the nearby neighborhood as they investigated.

“The kids are always in this street — football, soccer. It’s disconcerting,” said an area resident who identified herself as Andrea.

Just after 12:30 p.m., investigators confirmed they could not verify the report from the 911 call and deemed it unfounded.

