OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have released surveillance video of a man who reportedly carjacked a woman and drove off with her child in the back seat. Authorities are asking the public for help in identifying and locating the suspect.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday after BSO received a call about a stolen vehicle at 850 W. Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park.

According to detectives, the mother and her 3-year-old daughter were involved in a car accident, and as the mother exited her vehicle to exchange information with the other driver, an unknown man entered her car and drove away with her child inside.

Detectives said that the mother tried to stop the suspect, grabbing the front passenger door and shouting that her child was inside. She was reportedly dragged along before falling to the ground as the suspect sped away.

Surveillance video obtained by investigators shows the suspect exiting the vehicle and leaving the child, still in her car seat, on a sidewalk. Another segment captures the suspect abandoning the vehicle. The final clip shows the suspect using the victim’s credit card at a Family Dollar store.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.