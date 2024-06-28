OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have released surveillance video of a man who reportedly carjacked a woman and drove off with her child in the back seat. Authorities are asking the public for help in identifying and locating the subject.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday after BSO received a call about a stolen vehicle at 850 W. Commercial Blvd. in Oakland Park.

“A very scary moment for that mom and her young child,” said BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman. “A mother was driving with her 3-year-old child when she got into a car crash with another vehicle in that area. When she went to exchange information with a driver that she had gone into the crash with, she left her vehicle, got out of it, and that is when this subject got into her vehicle and started to take off in her vehicle.”

Detectives said that the mother tried to stop the subject, grabbing the front passenger door and shouting that her child was inside. She was reportedly dragged along before falling to the ground as the subject sped away.

“I just was going to lose my baby, you know. I thought I wasn’t going to be able to see her again,” said the carjacking victim.

The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, said she is trying to recover physically and emotionally. She received bumps, scratches and bruises after being shortly dragged and falling to the ground as the subject stole her vehicle.

“I just wish they can find them as soon as possible because it was a nightmare, and I don’t want anyone to go through this again,” said the carjacking victim.

Surveillance video obtained by investigators shows the subject exiting the vehicle and leaving the child, still in her car seat, on a sidewalk. Fortunately, there were people in the area who rushed in to help the child. The toddler was not injured.

Another segment of surveillance video captures the subject abandoning the vehicle and taking off the shirt he was wearing when he committed the crime.

The final clip shows the subject using the victim’s credit card at a Family Dollar store on the 1900 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

“Surveillance video is very good surveillance video,” said Grossman.

BSO is hoping the public can help track down the subject before he strikes again.

“Right now, I wish he is found and so he can pay for what he did, and he won’t be able to do that again,” said the victim.

As the victim recovers, she told 7News she will heal from her minor injuries and is thankful that her little girl is safe with her.

If you have any information on this carjacking or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

