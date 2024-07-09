TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has released several surveillance videos showing suspects involved in the murder of a man in Tamarac and is asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

BSO deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash and gunshots near the 6300 block of West Commercial Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. on July 3.

Upon arrival, deputies found Christopher Mathurin dead inside a vehicle. According to detectives, preliminary investigations indicate that a shooting occurred, leading to a crash involving two vehicles. The occupants of the second vehicle fled the scene, detectives said.

The released surveillance videos show the crash from multiple angles and capture two male suspects fleeing. One suspect is described as having a slim build, while the other has a stocky build. Both were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact BSO Homicide Unit Detective Steven Novak at 954-321-4325, Detective Kevin White at 954-321-4215, or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

