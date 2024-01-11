LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives have released surveillance video of a strong-arm robbery at an ice cream shop in Lauderdale Lakes as they search for the man responsible.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit, the incident occurred at the Carvel located along the 3600 block of West Commercial Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes, just after 5 p.m., Jan. 6.

Investigators said an employee, reported that an unknown, heavy-set individual dressed in all black entered the store carrying a blue bag.

The victim told detectives that the subject demanded money from the cash register. Despite her initial refusal, the employee said she eventually complied to the subject’s demands due to his escalating aggression.

The security footage shows the suspect reaching over the counter and grabbing hundreds of dollars from the cash register before leaving the store.

Investigators said the individual fled the scene in a white vehicle of undisclosed make or model.

Detectives said they suspect that the same individual may have committed a similar crime in Davie.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

