BSO releases surveillance video of carjacking, shooting in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released surveillance video of a carjacking and shooting in North Lauderdale, as they search for the gunmen responsible.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened along the 6500 block of Southwest 19th Street during the overnight hours of April 7.

Surveillance footage released by investigators showed two armed subjects approaching the victim as he was pleading for his life saying, “Please don’t kill me!”

The gunmen took the victim’s Mercedes-Benz at gunpoint. Detectives said they shot him in the process and then took off in that car as well as their getaway car.

Investigators said they eventually found the men driving the Mercedes-Benz in other locations, and the car was found in Fort Lauderdale.

The car was returned, and the victim is dealing with injuries that are not life-threatening.

If you have information about the subjects behind the carjacking and shooting and their whereabouts, call the Broward Sheriff’s Office or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

