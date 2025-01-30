NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have released surveillance video that captured an attempted armed robbery at a food store near Fort Lauderdale, as they continue their search for the two subjects responsible.

The robbery occurred Dec. 13 at the Big Champs Food Store, located at 2409 NW 15th Court, in unincorporated Central Broward County.

“Two individuals armed with guns entered the store and attempted to rob the business,” said BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis.

Video shows the two armed men entering the store. One of them was dressed in all black, while the other one wore a black hoodie with a distinctive orange design on the arm and chest areas of the hoodie.

Both of them wore gloves, face masks and sunglasses, according to deputies.

When they entered the store, one of the subjects held the store clerk at gunpoint and entered the back office as the second subject remained at the front of the store and attempted to access the area behind the counter.

“Detectives say that the male subject dressed in black locates the clerk and holds him up at gunpoint,” said St. Louis. “At some point, you then see that same individual enter the back office of the store and attempt to access the safe.”

The second subject might have known where the safe was, but he didn’t know the combination to open it.

Deputies said that a short time later, both subjects ran out of the business and headed north on foot.

While the duo got away with nothing, authorities said they were nevertheless brazen enough to bring guns inside the store and point them at an employee.

“Since the subjects were armed, detectives do not want this to occur to another business,” said St. Louis. “Fortunately for this incident, no one was injured, However, we don’t know what could happen next time.”

If you have any information on this robbery or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.