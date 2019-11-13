BSO releases sketch of Pembroke Park shooting subject

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office violent crime detectives have released a composite sketch of a man they believe shot several rounds at two deputies in an unmarked cruiser in a Pembroke Park neighborhood.

The incident occurred outside of an apartment building at the 5100 block of Southwest 41st Street, at around 3 a.m., Tuesday.

BSO describes the subject as a male with a slim build between 20 to 26 years old, standing between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 140 to 155 pounds.

On the day of the shooting he was wearing red shorts and a red hoodie.

The subject should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that will lead to the subject’s arrest, call BSO Violent Crimes at 954-321-4200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

