TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released security footage has given a new view of a man wanted for a home burglary.

Detectives released close-up surveillance video of the crook at the front door of a house in Tamarac last Thursday before he broke in by smashing a window in the back.

The crook stole more than $1,000 worth of items, including a family heirloom.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

