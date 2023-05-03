LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A news release delivered by the Broward Sheriff’s Office revealed the identity of the shooter who terrorized Walmart employees and customers after he shot and killed a man.

BSO deputies identified the suspect as 22-year-old Tironie Sterling and he is being charged with murder during the commission of a felony and robbery by sudden snatching. He’s expected to appear in court, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the news release, Sterling was off-duty from working at the Walmart where he opened fire to meet with a female co-worker. They got into an argument which escalated to a physical encounter where Sterling dropped his firearm on the floor and attempted to steal the Walmart employee’s phone.

As the altercation escalated even further, a customer tried to interfere in an attempt to help the woman. This led to Sterling getting into a dispute with the customer.

Sterling shot the Good Samaritan several times before fleeing the scene. The customer was then airlifted to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

It remains unclear if the female Walmart worker involved in the incident was injured.

