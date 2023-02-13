(WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Officer released a video of a save at sea.

On Jan. 27, BSO Marine Patrol units were three miles east of the Hillsboro Inlet after a distress call was received.

Officials released video footage of the rescue.

“We have people in the water with flares,” said someone in the video.

When rescue crews arrived they spotted five men in the water.

Thanks to a distress call made by one of the boaters, deputies were able to locate and rescue them.

They were taken to shore and they were all OK.

