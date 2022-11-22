LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - ​

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a carjacking that left an 82-year-old man injured.

Surveillance video from the incident on Nov. 5 was released by BSO, which showed five males approaching the victim as he pulled into a parking space at a RaceTrac at 3290 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

“What I see in this video is absolutely shameful,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd. “It is abhorrent. This type of behavior cannot be condoned.”

According to the victim, one of the suspects told him that one of his taillights on his red Volkswagen Jetta was broken.

“When he got out of the car to inspect that, one of these subjects got in the driver’s seat,” Codd said. “When the victim went back to the driver seat, he apparently tried to either tell the subject to get out of the car or try to pull him out of the car, at that point he was either pushed to the ground or fell to the ground when the car drove off, and the victim was left there.”

According to investigators, the victim suffered minor injuries, and his vehicle was later recovered in the City of Fort Lauderdale.

The five carjackers still remain on the loose, but the victim said one of the suspects had a distinguishable limp in one of his legs.

“This is very difficult to watch, and hopefully somebody out there will see this video, know who participated in this crime and carried out this crime and turn them in,” Codd said.

BSO is asking anyone with information on this incident or the identities of the subjects to contact BSO Robbery Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233 or call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000

