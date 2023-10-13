LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An attempted carjacking took a violent turn as a Lauderdale Lakes man was ambushed and stabbed while sitting inside his car.

The incident, captured in surveillance video released by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit, unfolded on Thursday, Sept. 21, shortly before 5 p.m.

The video depicts the assailant approaching the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle, which was parked in the 4000 block of Northwest 34th Street.

With the victim’s car window rolled down, the attacker demanded the car keys. When the victim resisted, the attacker repeatedly stabbed him in the arm.

In an attempt to escape, the victim exited his vehicle, but he was further injured with a stab wound to the leg before managing to flee.

Although the assailant gained access to the vehicle, he couldn’t steal it as the victim retained possession of the car keys.

The injured victim was transported to Florida Medical Center for treatment.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding this incident and the identity of the attacker.

Anyone with relevant details is urged to contact BSO Robbery Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. Confidential tips can be provided to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or by dialing **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

